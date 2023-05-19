MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

APH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

