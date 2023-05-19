MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,505 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 216,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,990. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corporate Office Properties Trust

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Articles

