MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

MRC stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $762.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.17 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 69,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 27.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,303,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after buying an additional 1,133,249 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

