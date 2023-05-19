MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Reduced by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after purchasing an additional 176,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MSCI by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after buying an additional 703,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MSCI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $472.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,442. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.73. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.63 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.