MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $469.84. 345,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,901. MSCI has a 1 year low of $379.63 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.73.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MSCI by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 467,592 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MSCI by 1,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

