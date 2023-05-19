NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.