Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $69.66. 1,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068. The company has a market capitalization of $284.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.22. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40.
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
