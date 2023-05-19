Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $69.66. 1,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068. The company has a market capitalization of $284.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.22. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 35.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

