National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Stock Down 3.1 %

National Bank stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 207,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.93. National Bank has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,075,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Bank by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Bank by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 72,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,311,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

See Also

