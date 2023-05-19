National Bankshares Reiterates C$20.00 Price Target for Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE)

National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDE. Cormark decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.42.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

TSE:SDE opened at C$15.41 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$9.43 and a 12-month high of C$16.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$321.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 1.9382423 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

