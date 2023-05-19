National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 382,403 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

