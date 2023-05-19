National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.
National CineMedia Trading Up 19.0 %
NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
