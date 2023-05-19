National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NGG. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.16) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.66) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.41) to GBX 1,275 ($15.97) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,173.75.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $77.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 49.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

