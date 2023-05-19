National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NGG. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.16) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.66) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.41) to GBX 1,275 ($15.97) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,173.75.
Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $77.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31.
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
