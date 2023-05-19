National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSA. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 562,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 71,628 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Stories

