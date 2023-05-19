NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54.21 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00006220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $54.21 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 906,505,224 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 906,505,224 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.66754027 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $54,310,322.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

