NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $1.66 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00006162 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $49.65 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00054373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00039504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 906,505,224 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

