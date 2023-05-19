Needham & Company LLC Lowers TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) to Hold

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TerrAscend from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

Shares of TRSSF opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

