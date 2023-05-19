NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.24.

NetApp Trading Down 0.8 %

NetApp stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 858,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,448. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

