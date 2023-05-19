NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 828,056 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for approximately 7.7% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.26% of NetEase worth $125,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 825,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,821. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.50.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also

