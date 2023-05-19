New Hampshire Trust Acquires New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

