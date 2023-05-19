New Hampshire Trust Makes New $435,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $170.73 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.81 and a 200 day moving average of $181.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

