New Hampshire Trust Makes New $933,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $192.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.21 and a 200-day moving average of $175.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

