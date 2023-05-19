New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 557,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,111. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

