NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 129,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. NN has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.61.

Insider Activity

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NN had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. Analysts anticipate that NN will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 114,160 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $121,009.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,288,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,789.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 753,018 shares of company stock valued at $781,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of NN by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of NN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

