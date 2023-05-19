NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NNN. Raymond James dropped their target price on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

NNN REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $42.86. 1,084,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,643. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NNN REIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the first quarter worth $39,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

