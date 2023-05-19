Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nomura from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE NMR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Nomura has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nomura by 2,292.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

