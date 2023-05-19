Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE JWN traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,368,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,136. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

