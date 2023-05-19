Northern Empire Resources (CVE:NM) Shares Up 1.6%

Northern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:NM – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.25. 66,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 220,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Northern Empire Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$83.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25.

Northern Empire Resources Company Profile

Northern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sterling gold project located in Nye County, Nevada; the Richardson property covering an approximately 11,300 hectares located to the southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Hilltop gold property covering an approximately 12,600 hectares located to the southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska.

