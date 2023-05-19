Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 121,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $462.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.61. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $16.13.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,119,000 after purchasing an additional 214,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 156,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 155,484 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 104,202 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

