NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.14.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NWH.UN stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.40.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.