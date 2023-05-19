NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

