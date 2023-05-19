Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.40.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,438. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.