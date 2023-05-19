Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWPX. Northland Securities began coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Northwest Pipe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.23. 16,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,207. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $272.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at about $1,582,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

