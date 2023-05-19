Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $14.21. 8,080,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,494,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

