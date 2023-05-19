NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,177,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 45,683 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.81% of NOV worth $66,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NOV by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 374.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after buying an additional 2,253,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

NOV Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

