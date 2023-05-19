Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.54. 1,364,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $385.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

