Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $383.33.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2 %
Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.54. 1,364,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $385.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.
