NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.93 on Thursday, hitting $312.85. 39,281,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,378,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.77. The firm has a market cap of $773.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.28.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

