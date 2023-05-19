Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0533 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $305.11 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.77 or 0.06752421 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00054717 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0535591 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $16,481,759.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

