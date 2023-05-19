OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,890.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,890.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 6,473 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,116 shares of company stock valued at $309,699. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCFC stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

