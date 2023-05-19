OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OCFC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 224,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,537. The stock has a market cap of $847.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,890.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 6,473 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,890.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,116 shares of company stock worth $309,699 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $10,416,000. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 139,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,377,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.