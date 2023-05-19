Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after acquiring an additional 167,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 102,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $306.43 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.44 and a 200-day moving average of $318.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

