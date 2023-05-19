OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.11 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $112.71 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

