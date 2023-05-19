Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.22. 155,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 112,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

