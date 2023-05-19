OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OPK. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

OPK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 909,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 187,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at $476,172.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,831,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,801,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 187,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,387,608 shares of company stock worth $1,783,570. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

