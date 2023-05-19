OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.46

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.46 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.56 ($0.12). OptiBiotix Health shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 28,777 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39.

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

