Orbler (ORBR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $155,680.05

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a total market cap of $296.47 million and approximately $155,680.05 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00005421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

