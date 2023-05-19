Orchid Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $65.55 million and approximately $619,763.00 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026070 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018210 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,877.73 or 1.00019374 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06778926 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $758,871.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

