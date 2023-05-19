Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Critical Analysis

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for B2Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.50%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than B2Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

52.2% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of B2Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares B2Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.73 billion 2.94 $252.87 million $0.25 15.72 Osisko Gold Royalties $167.54 million 17.64 -$91.35 million ($0.42) -38.09

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. B2Gold pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out -38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

B2Gold has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 14.02% 9.94% 8.38% Osisko Gold Royalties -42.14% 4.54% 3.80%

Summary

B2Gold beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

