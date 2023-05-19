OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.58

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.58 and traded as high as $60.45. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 2,477 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 84.66% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates three ATSs, OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

