Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) (CVE:OOO) Trading Up 8.7%

Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) (CVE:OOO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 106,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 186,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$21.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V)

(Get Rating)

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.