PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.36.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.65. 763,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

