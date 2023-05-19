PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,701,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 18,095,688 shares.The stock last traded at $5.44 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

